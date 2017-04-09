Console Corner: Bulletstorm back as jewel in crown of a month of classics

It’s not just Disney Afternoon and Micro Machines bringing back some genuine classics to next gen gaming this month.

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition brings the critically-acclaimed cult-classic shooter to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in ultra-high resolutions this week.

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition was released on Friday (April 7)

Updated with hi-res textures, increased polygon counts, improved audio and smoother frame rates - all running in up to 4K resolution on PC and PS4 Pro - this new version of Bulletstorm comes with all of the previously-released add-ons along with all-new content.

You step into the boots of Grayson Hunt after a crash landing on an abandoned planet forces him to make a hard choice: survival or revenge. An exiled member of the elite assassin group Dead Echo, Grayson’s reckless desire for vengeance finds his crew stranded on Stygia where he can finally confront the commander behind his betrayal - or get his team off the planet alive.

The thing that sets Bulletstorm apart from other first person shooters is the Skillshots which rack up your points which can then be used to buy ammo and upgrades from Dropkits scattered throughout the game.

Skillshots are awarded when a player kills an enemy in a very specific way. Some Skillshots are tied to certain weapons, while some are tied to unique environmental features found on Stygia.

The general rule of thumb is that killing your enemies as creatively as possible is always a good idea. It’s pretty easy to define a Skillshot, but the fun part is discovering them as you progress through the campaign and Echoes maps.

This definitive version brings a multi-playthrough campaign, 30 single-player Echo challenge maps, 12 co-op team-challenge maps, and more and I for one can’t wait.