Days Out: Hundreds of years old but Cadbury World maintains its Willy Wonka inspiring wonder

There is more choice than ever when it comes to taking the kids on a day out across the Home Counties and beyond but Cadbury World is still worth going that little bit further.

Cadbury World may have been around a long time - the Willy Wonka-inspiring factory itself since the 1800s - but it still attracts a huge number of families every year.

The theme par-esque welcome at Cadbury World

Seen as a new venture into the leisure industry when it opened in 1990, Cadbury World began its life principally as a public relations tool, but quickly became a popular half-day venue for people of all ages looking for quality leisure time.

The original attraction was very educational and historical-based, with mainly static displays. Over time, Cadbury World has grown to be a family attraction of much bigger dimensions.

It has maintained visitor numbers comfortably in excess of half a million annually but has had to morph its educational offering with some theme park-esque fun to compete with other family attractions.

It has managed to do just that without losing any of the magic and there is a diverse range of things to do during a visit from seasonal events to a chocolatier experience, the Cadabra ride, 4D chocolate adventure and walkabout elements which take you on a journey of chocolate from its Aztec beginnings.

There are seasonal events all year round like the recent Halloween Spooktacular

What you do during your visit will very much be dictated by the age of the people in your party but you all end up at the same place, the world’s biggest Cadbury store which is actually reasonably priced and boasts lots of exclusive treats not available elsewhere.

As if the brand wasn’t well known enough it is now one of the key sponsors of the Premier League and it shows with life size chocolate footballs on sale in the store.

One of the highlights of the walkarounds is the mechanical ‘Phil Collins gorilla’ re-enacting the famous advert as he belts out the classic tune on the drums.

The new Purple Planet interactive zone is great fun for the kids and the most modern element of Cadbury World.

The African Adventure Playground at Cadbury World

Seasonal events like the recent Halloween Spooktacular during the October half-term are ideal for family visits and if the weather is kind there is even an outdoor play park area to enjoy.

A family of five can visit for just under £60 while children under four go free.

The Birmingham-based attraction is often deemed that bit too far for Home Counties dwellers... but the ever evolving Cadbury World still has that wonderful charm which makes it worth the extra few miles.