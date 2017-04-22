From the Advertiser archives - April 20, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

April 21, 1917

Some idea of the large amount of voluntary work that is being done for our wounded soldiers in Rugby and district could be gathered from the large attendance at an entertainment given for their benefit at the Co-operative Hall on Saturday afternoon. Invitations were sent to the wounded and sick in the different VAD Hospitals in the neighbourhood. About 300 soldiers in all assembled and appreciated the bill of fare provided for their relaxation.

April 21, 1967

The ladies were left behind when publicans left on Monday for a five-day holiday in and around Amsterdam. Right from the start, male members of the Rugby and District Licensed Victuallers’ Association - who make up about 80 per cent of the membership - made it it clear that, for the first time, female colleagues would not be allowed on this week’s Dutch trip, the first abroad for many years.

“We were most disappointed,” said Mrs Hilda Armstrong, who keeps the Oak and Black Dog at Stretton on Dunsmore. “I think eight or ten of us would probably have gone.”

April 16, 1992

Rugby’s tried and tested Conservative MP Jim Pawsey romped home in a General Election victory on a scale that not even he could have predicted. Local voters in vast majority were prepared to forgive and forget all they didn’t like about John Major’s government. Despite a dent in his majority 2,625 more people cast their votes for him this time, with 34,110, up 0.8%. Labour’s John Airey polled 20,863, up 7.1% with 9,934 for Liberal Democrat Jerry Roodhouse, down 8.2%.