From the Advertiser archives - August 17, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

August 18, 1917

General regret was occasioned in Dunchurch and Thurlaston and district around at the news of the death from wounds while serving as chaplain with the RFA of the Rev FR Harbord, vicar of Dunchurch. Mr Harbord was 40 years of age and had completed exactly a year of service abroad on the day of his death, August 8. For many years he was stationed in the Orange Free State in South Africa and for two years was an acting chaplain with the Forces in the Boer War.

August 18, 1967

Rugby MP Mr WG Price has written to the President of the Board of Trade expressing his ‘vigorous opposition’ to proposals which, he considers, could mean the closure of hundreds of pubs. He takes exception to proposals that any establishment serving a broad range of refreshments should get a full licence automatically and that off-licences should be granted to supermarkets on request. Strong opposition to the Consumer Council’s suggestions has come from Rugby publicans.

August 13, 1992

Drivers could pay an extra £3 to put petrol in their tank, depending on where they fill up. That’s the result of an Advertiser survey of pump prices in Rugby and some villages on the eastern side of town. Last Thursday morning we visited 18 garages and noted their prices. By putting 50 litres in your car, the price could vary from £20.95 to £23.90.