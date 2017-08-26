From the Advertiser archives - August 24, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

August 25, 1917

During Thursday afternoon and evening a very large bird perched on a portion of the vane surmounting the spire at the Parish Church attracted the attention of crowds of people. There was much speculation as to the species to which it belonged and its actual size. It was critically examined with the aid of field glasses and a local naturalist assures that it was a cormorant, a bird which may be frequently seen on the British coast.

August 25, 1967

Rugby Borough Council have decided to object to the British Railways proposals for the discontinuance of all railway passenger services on the former Great Central line between Nottingham Victoria and Rugby Central stations. It includes the closing of all the stations on the line. Ald. Peter Batt chairman of the council’s finance and general purposes committee is asking anyone who is likely to suffer hardship or serious inconvenience to sent particulars to the town clerk to be included in their representations.

August 20, 1992

A village under siege from potential development has taken the surprise decision to accept proposals for another 200 houses. But Crick will fight plans for more industrial land around the motorway junction 18. Daventry council is proposing another 200 houses for the village - plus relocating a haulage company close to the proposed relocation site for Rugby Cattle Market on the western side of the roundabout. It is all dependent on the bypass being built.