From the Advertiser archives - August 3, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

August 4, 1917

At Rugby police court on Saturday, four men pleaded guilty to refusing to perform a task at Rugby Institution. Mr Dickens (master) stated that he admitted the men to the casual ward on Thursday evening and on Friday they were ordered to break stones. They contended they were unfit for the work. They were examined by Dr Waugh who certified that they were quite fit to do the work. Fourteen days hard labour each.

August 4, 1967

It was quite like old times at Waverley Road, Rugby this week when Welsh actor Ivor Barry, who has appeared in television episodes of ‘Bonanza’ and ‘Girl from Uncle’ was reunited with his mother and brother Merlin. Mr Barry, 48, emigrated to Canada in 1953 and now lives in Hollywood, where he has had many television roles and appeared in two feature films ‘The King’s Pirate’ and ‘In Enemy Country’.

The Barrys are dabhands at communication. Mr Barry’s brother is an executive engineer at Rugby Radio Station; nephew Gordon works for ITA at Pembroke.

July 30, 1992

Sunday shopping could be allowed at a superstore by one council department - while another takes legal action. The mess over Sunday trading means Rugby council is not spending poll tax money clamping down on Sunday traders unless someone is prepared to stand up in court and give evidence. But planning permission for the Sainsbury’s store in Dunchurch Road, which opened in 1989, means it now has to ask council approval to open on Sundays and bank holidays.