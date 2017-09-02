From the Advertiser archives - August 31, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

September 1, 1917

“Everyone takes their left in their hands when they experiment to see if they can stand anaesthetic,” remarked Mr EF Hadlow, the Coroner, at the inquest on Mrs Kate Alice Bryan, 36, wife of Mr Sidney Alfred Bryan, bookstall manager, of Caldecott Street who died at the Hospital of St Cross on August 21. She had been anaesthetised before and had teeth extracted with nothing beyond cocaine. But a post mortem discovered a condition which lessened very considerably the patient’s power of resisting a very slight shock.

September 1, 1967

We’re a musical race, the British. Ask Mr James William Berwick, who is branching out his premises in Sheep Street. He has acquired a next-door shop and the foundations to one of the trendiest record shops in town are almost complete. No stone will be left unturned in the improvement plans - including headphones for listening to classical records and the latest in transparent perspex booths. For those musically inclined you will find a guitar to suit you or an extensive range of harmonicas, reasonably priced.

August 27, 1992

St John Ambulance veteran and former borough council worker Charles Warren has died at the age of 91. Rugby’s former mayor Cllr James Shera paid tribute saying: “Charles has served the town and people with total commitment and devotion. In response to this we have the Charles Warren Close dedicated to his name.” In 1962 Mr Warren was awarded the Order of Jerusalem by the Queen for his services to the St John Ambulance.