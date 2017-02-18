From the Advertiser archives - February 16, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

February 17, 1917

On Friday last week a soldier named Jackson, alias Robinson, who had been arrested as a deserter and was in charge of an escort, escaped from an express on the L&NW Railway near Hillmorton. He appears to have leapt out of the window as the train was slowing up prior to reaching Rugby Station and by the time the train had stopped and a search began he had completely disappeared. The man is only 5ft high and was handcuffed. He was in private clothes and had neither boots nor overcoat. A sharp look-out for the fugitive has been kept but at present there are no tidings of his whereabouts.

February 17, 1967

Would-be film stars in the Rugby are may soon have a chance to air their talents, for the likely location of Stanley Baker’s ‘Great Train Robbery’ is the disused Rugby-Market Harborough line. A spokesman for Mr Baker stressed that negotiations were still being carried out with British Rail. “We shall be looking for local people for bit parts,” he said. The stretch of rail is identical to the scene of the actual robbery in Buckinghamshire. So far, the only firm casting is James Booth, Mike in television’s ‘Till Death Us Do Part’.

February 13, 1992

Better health care is promised as managers unveil a £3million revamp for Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross. All clinics will be centralised into one new building and there will be new wards and buildings. Health chiefs claimed the cash boost vindicated their decision to opt out of the NHS. They claimed they would have had to wait in line for years if still in regional control.