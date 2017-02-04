From the Advertiser archives - February 2 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

February 3, 1917

Vandalism in 1967

For some time past the authorities of Rugby School have been considering how best the labour of boys can be utilised in the interests of agriculture. Accordingly it is proposed during the term to send out squads of selected boys to farmers near Rugby. The charge will be 3d per hour for each boy, the profits go to the Hospital of St Cross. Another bit of work to be undertaken is the cultivation of 12 acres on one of Mr JF Cox’s farms. This is to be planted under expert guidance with potatoes. The School will act as agents of the Army Canteen Committee, who, after meeting all expenses, and charging the standard price for the produce, will take one-half the profits with the other half to charity selected by the boys.

February 3, 1967 (see cutting picture)

Mr P Mansell, the groundsman at Rugby Recreation ground in Hillmorton Road, surveys the damage wreaked by vandals during the weekend. The floor tiling of the bandstand has long since disappeared, but only once before has the structure been attacked in this senseless way.

January 30, 1992

The governing body of British motor cycle sport, the Auto Cycle Union moves into its new national headquarters in Rugby next month. Construction work is now complete on the three-storey office building in Wood Street, giving the ACU its own premises for the first time in its 89 year history. The Union, which has 65,000 members across the UK, has been based for several years at Miller House in Rugby’s Corporation Street.