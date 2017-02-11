From the Advertiser archives - February 9, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

February 10, 1917

The indicator on the Clock Tower has commenced its second round, and yesterday (Friday) morning it showed that during the week a further sum of £6,500 had been subscribed to the new 5 per cent Loan or War Savings Certificates. The total, £14,500, represents small amounts from £50 down to 6d paid in either through the Post Office, the bureau at the Benn Buildings, or the War Certificates Clubs. Among the amounts published are Bluemel Bros, Wolston £40,000 and Lodge Sparking Plug Co, Rugby £25,000.

February 10, 1967

The number of girls convicted of serious offences in Warwickshire rose by 20 per cent last year, to 76, the county’s principal probation officer Mr W H Palmer says in his annual report. Convictions for serious offences rose by 195 from 2,606 to 2,801. This included a 16 per cent rise in female offenders and nine per cent in men. But boy offenders were one per cent fewer. In Rugby division there were 328 persons convicted, a drop of 42 on the 1965 figure, but the number of probation orders rose from 79 to 85.

February 6, 1992

Campaigners have won the battle for vital cash to keep the Percival Guildhouse going. Planned cash cuts will not go ahead, lifting the axe hanging over the adult education centre in St Matthew’s Street, Rugby. MP Jim Pawsey relayed the news over the weekend after talking with county education officer Margaret Maden and education committee chairman Les Rouch. He praised the work of the campaigners who bombarded himself and Cllr Rouch with pleas.