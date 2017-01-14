From the Advertiser archives - January 12, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

January 13, 1917

The first public sitting of the War Losses Commission for awarding compensation in respect of property taken over by the Government under the Defence of the Realm Regulations was held at Spencer House, St James yesterday. The prohibition of Wool Sales at Rugby last summer formed the subject of an application by Messrs Cropper, Steward and Cattell auctioneers of Rugby. It was stated wool was gathered from the farmers in the district and the sale had been extensively advertised for June 21. The order was made on June 8. The chairman ruled that it affected the whole of the United Kingdom and the claim was barred.

January 13, 1967

Rugby’s town centre development plan was launched today, but Alderman WA Manning, chairman of the Planning committee, could give no forecast of when development would start, or details of comprehensive development areas until ‘basic principles of the new plan have been settled’. The only firm proposal included the Bilton Road-Corporation Street and Lawford Road junction plans for 1970-71.

January 9, 1992

A home for old people is the latest closure target on the county’s cash-saving hit list. The county says Fawsley House in Hillmorton Road, which is mainly used for short-stay residents, should shut. Many have just come out of hospital. Now, the county council says it should close - along with another home in Warwick - to save £300,000 annual running costs. More money will be made by selling off the buildings. Local politicians have pledged to fight the closure all the way.