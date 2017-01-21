From the Advertiser archives - January 19, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

January 20, 1917

The twelfth annual meeting of the Rugby and District Mutual Plate Glass Insurance Society was held at the Eagle Hotel on Thursday. The balance-sheet showed that during the year 15 replacements had been made at a cost of £69 3s 1d. The amount received in premiums was £91. There were 146 members of the society. The chairman reminded members that their policies did not cover damage by aircraft.

January 20, 1967

A 73-year-old Rugby licensee, who has been the tenant of the Squirell Inn, Chrurch Street for the past 32 years is to retire in the near future. Mr Charles Henry Twigger and his wife Jessie, 68, intend to move to Pettiver Crescent, Hillmorton. Harry said: “I believe I have kept a pub in Rugby longer than any other male. I think I have more or less served my apprenticeship in this game now. Although I don’t feel my age I want to retire and have some pleasure.” He plans to spend most of his leisure hours fishing.

January 16, 1992

Protesters are rejoicing at the news that Rugby Power Company as dropped all plans for an enormous station on a 20-acre green field site. News of the withdrawal came out of the blue yesterday and followed more than a year of angry campaigning by residents. “It’s great,” said Cllr Hazel Bell, who campaigned against the 380 megawatt station planned for countryside near Rugby’s Swift Valley.