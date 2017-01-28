From the Advertiser archives - January 26, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

January 27, 1917

Several cases of house-breaking in the town occurred during the past few months. Some persons recently broke into the shop of a firm of wine and spirit merchants. The thieves were evidently connoisseurs of wine, for several bottles of the cheaper varieties were found uncorked and only a small quantity of their contents had been abstracted, but the bottles of better quality wine which were opened were nearly emptied. In addition 14 bottles of wine were taken.

January 27, 1967

An earth dam reservoir, proposed for Draycote, was similar in construction to the Los Angeles Reservoir where a disaster took place in 1963 when the walls of a dam burst and a cascade of water caused £3.5m damage, stated Mr Eric Samual Lambert, an aircraft engineer living at Draycote, in the House of Lords last Thursday.

In his petition against Rugby and South Warwickshire Water’s order for the two-mile long reservoir, he stated that a hazardous situation would be created for the villagers of Draycote by the construction of the earth dam reservoir.

January 23, 1992

Bus services, street lighting and tourism may be axed county-wide as Warwickshire County Council faces this year’s cash crisis. Rural bus services and customer charge rises are on the cards as the council officials try to avoid being capped. Transport chairman Gordon Collett said the consequence of the cuts would be severe. “If we have to keep down to the capping level the implications for transport department services will be quite horrific.”