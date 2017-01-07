From the Advertiser archives - January 5, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

January 6, 1917

Some of the many social changes which have been foreshadowed during the last few years came into operation with the New Year. The most notable affecting railway travel, resulting in fewer and slower trains and a general increase of 50 per cent in fares. The baking of standard bread also became general in accordance with the new Order. An Order was issued on Tuesday making it illegal to sell spirits unless reduced to 30 per cent under proof and a further reduction to 50 per cent under proof is permissible.

January 6, 1967

There is a move afoot to take away from the Rugby Hospital of St Cross all eye operations and all beds available for patients with eye troubles. The move will probably be discussed at the next meeting of the hospital’s management committee, and people likely to be affected by such a decision were urged this week to ‘voice their disapproval’. It is understood the four beds available for eye patients are needed for general use. The unit was given to the hospital some 30 years ago and a similar move to transfer it was scotched ten years ago.

January 2, 1992

Measures to allow Rugby Council to spend more of its own money on building houses have been condemned as too little, too late by opposition parties. The government is believed to be allowing local authorities to spend money collected from council house sales to be used for new housing projects, relaxing restrictions which limit what can be done with the cash. The council has collected money from the sale of 1,200 council houses.