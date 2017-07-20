From the Advertiser archives - July 13, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

July 14, 1917

Football in France: During their ‘rest’ behind the lines the khaki men play various games, notably Association football.

Recently the 1/7 Royal Warwicks met a team of Australians, and beat them by 12 goals to 3.

In the return game, however, the tables were turned and the Warwicks were defeated by 14 goals to 9.

CMS Hayes, of Rugby, captained the Warwicks XI.

July 14, 1967

Three giant marquees covering about two acres have been erected on The Close at Rugby School in readiness for the Quatercentenary (400th) celebrations next week. Pitched parallel, each marquee is 280 feet long and 80 feet wide. They have come direct from the Royal show, where they housed the floral exhibitions. They central one will be equipped with a wooden floor for dancers at the Ball on Friday. On either side is the assembly marquee with seating and accommodation for 2,500 and one for refreshments where a buffet lunch for 1,500 will be taken on Thursday after the opening ceremony.

July 9, 1992

Organically minded HRH Prince of Wales flew in for a visit to Ryton Gardens this week. The Prince met Rugby dignitaries when he was conducted on a tour of the Henry Doubleday Research Association centre near Rugby. The Royal arrived dressed in a blue suit and shirt and a dark blue tie for his tour around the national organic centre of which he is the patron. He later officially opened the National Organic Education Centre, to be used as a function and seminar room.