From the Advertiser archives - July 27, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

July 28, 1917

The Secretary of the War Office announces that the new Army Council Orders are being gazetted dealing with hay and straw, one taking possession of all hay and straw, and the other regulating the price of these commodities. Under the new order Wheat Straw may now be used for bedding and other than feeding purposes. The difference between ‘producers’ and ‘retailers’ prices is now £2 instead of 30s.

July 28, 1967

Rugby doctors are ‘bitterly disappointed’ at the latest negative reply from the Minister of Health on the acute ward block at Rugby Hospital and see no hope of reduction in the long waiting list for beds. Information that work was unlikely to start on the extension in the near future was given to Mr William Price, Labour MP for Rugby. He now intends to raise the matter in the House of Commons immediately after the summer recess.

July 23, 1992

Pupils at Ashlawn School bid a fond farewell to one of their favourite teachers this week - Ron Ravenhall, who has taught English at the school for 27 years is taking early retirement. He first came to teach in Rugby in 1965 at what was then Dunsmore Girls School. Over the years Ron, of Stretton on Dunsmore, has taken great pride in the success of all his pupils and great delight in watching so many young people grow.