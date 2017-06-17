From the Advertiser archives - June 1 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

June 2, 1917

General Booth, the chief of the Salvation Army, visited Rugby on Sunday to inaugurate a revival campaign and gave two addresses to large audiences at the Empire. The General gave a racy and interesting account of the work of the Army in other lands. He commented that some people objected to their uniform and others to their music, and in that regard his father - the late General - used to say: “Whatever fault you have to find with the quality, the quantity is all right.”

June 2, 1967

A new move to build a crematorium in Rugby is being made by South West Bilton Ratepayers’ Association. The association decided at their annual meeting at Bloxam School to ask the Town Council to re-consider a previous decision not to go ahead with the construction of a crematorium. Mr E Pywell, chairman, told members that last time the proposal was considered four years ago the council said the population had to reach a certain figure before a scheme could go ahead. He said it would be a tremendous asset to the town.

May 28, 1992

The controversial application for a new health clinic on St Luke’s site has been given the all-clear after a stormy meeting at the town hall. By a vote of 30-15 the project was approved and an amendment to delay it further for an official site visit thrown out. Conservatives accused Labour of trying to block the application on political grounds because they were opposed to NHS Trusts and Labour said the Tories were giving it special treatment because it was an NHS Trust.