From the Advertiser archives - June 22, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

June 23, 1917

The brilliant and summer-like weather which prevailed last week culminated on Saturday in a shade temperature of 87 degrees. On Sunday people were startled by hailstones of abnormal size, weighing between 2 and 3oz, were seen crashing down from the clouds. This lasted about five minutes. At Bourton Hall several hundred panes of glass were smashed. At Dunchurch Mr Mallam’s school premises, Dunchurch Lodge and Bilton Grange all suffered badly.

June 23, 1967

A suggestion that British Railways run regular excursion trains to London from Rugby was treated with reserve by a spokesman last week. He said that while Rail Week in Rugby was successful, the main aim was to introduce the public to services through the attraction of cheap excursion outings. “If the service were laid on more often it would undermine the whole structure of our commercial service,” he said. “People would prefer, of course, the cheaper fare to London than the ordinary services.”

June 18, 1992

One of the town’s most popular annual attractions may be under threat because of a lack of cash. Rugby Carnival may not go ahead next year because council officials have refused to give organisers a £500 grant. Committee officials have been criticised by the organisers, who say it is ‘disgraceful’ that they refuse to part with the annual grant to help stage the event. The council blames budget cuts for not being able to support the carnival on Saturday, July 4.