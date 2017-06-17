From the Advertiser archives - June 8, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

June 9, 1917

The organisers of the Rugby Food Economy Campaign are not marking time in the matter of providing the community with means for assisting in combating the German threat to starve England. The first Rugby canteen, situated in Chester Street, will be opened by Lady Ethel Baird on Monday. It will be possible to purchase all kinds of meals, ready for immediate consumption to either be taken away or eaten on the premises. The maximum number of meals will be provided at the minimum outlay, eliminating all waste.

June 9, 1967

A report expressing the view that the Rugby area is likely to be used as a dormitory for overspill towns in the area has been welcomed by Coun Arthur Taylor, chairman of Rugby’s newly-formed development committee. But Mr AJ Smith, chairman of Rugby’s Plans committee warned ‘excessive development would take away the rural character of the area’. The report, from Warwickshire’s new planning officer, believes the M1 is likely to bring Rugby well within the commuter orbit of Northampton.

June 4, 1992

Archery may not be everybody’s favourite spectator sport. But one man will ensure the whole of Rugby will be watching it in the Olympics.

Steve Hallard, Britain’s top archer for the last 11 years, is off to Barcelona in July for his third successive Olympics. Among the top few in the world, Steve, 27, has every chance of bringing back a medal in both the team and individual events to join his team bronze from Seoul in 1988.