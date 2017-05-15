From the Advertiser archives - May 11, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

May 12, 1917

At the monthly meeting of the board of management of Rugby Hospital on Thursday a resolution was passed placing on record the board’s sense of loss by the death of its president Mr Arthur James. They wish to convey their grateful appreciation of all that he did for the hospital. The Rev CM Blagden, rector of Rugby, was appointed chairman in succession to the late Mr William Dewar. The board expressed gratitude for his service, first as a member and then for four years as chairman.

May 12, 1967

Rugby extends loyal greetings to Her Majesty the Queen today. This afternoon she will open the new gates to Rugby School Close, which have been presented to the school by the Old Rugbeian Society to commemorate the school’s 400th year. The Queen, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh will also tour the works of English Electric Co. Ltd and meet employees. The Royal party will arrive by train at Rugby Midland Station, but at the 11th hour it has been decided the Queen will fly back to Windsor Castle from Bitteswell airfield in an Andover of the Queen’s flight.

May 7, 1992

Overwhelming support has been given to residents fighting county council plans to build on precious green fields. Rugby Council is going straight to the top and calling on Environment Secretary Michael Howard to call in the application to save Overslade’s Twickenham Field from developers. Councillors at Thursday’s borough planning meeting branded the county “nothing short of criminal” in its attitude towards the Rugby land.