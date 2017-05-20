From the Advertiser archives - May 18, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

May 19, 1917

An ‘all picture’ entertainment is provided at the Empire this week instead of the usual programme of pictures and variety turns. During the first three days a paraphrased version of the famous school story Tom Brown’s Schooldays, which possesses exceptional interest for Rugbeians, was shown. Unfortunately several interpolations - introduced presumably with a view to improving the story - must have occasioned regret to many lovers of the book and sticklers for accuracy.

May 19, 1967

Rain failed to dampen the spirit of an enthusiastic crowd outside Rugby School’s Commemorative Gates. Ominous spots of rain quickly became a deluge and umbrellas sprouted like mushrooms. The enthusiasm of the children was typified by the many who had made their own flags of paper and spent hours laboriously painting in the colours. An Ascot atmosphere was provided by the gay dresses and hats and bustle of amateur cameramen, determined to have a permanent reminder of the Royal occasion.

May 14, 1992

Peter Bourton died last November after serving St Mark’s Church, Bilton, as organist and choirmaster for 44 years. His remarkable life devoted to the cause of church music was celebrated in a special concert at St Mark’s last Saturday.

His work was commemorated by the dedication and unveiling of a plaque in the church by his widow, Catherine, which will remind future generations of his service from 1947 to 1991.