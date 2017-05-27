From the Advertiser archives - May 25, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

May 26, 1917

At the annual meeting of the Rugby Workers’ Education Association, a letter dealing with the effects of summer time on young children, from a headmistress of a local infants’ school was read. The writer suggested the association should use its influence to see that children were sent to school in a better condition to receive training during the summer months, when many of those under seven only had eight hours’ sleep a day instead of twelve.

May 26, 1967

A rail-road-air link, which cuts an hour off the journeys of people travelling from Rugby to London airports, has opened. The link, designed specially for travellers from the Midlands and North, enables passengers to avoid the interminable traffic jams in central London. An hourly, all-day service, the 727 connects with Watford Junction and Luton railway stations and runs to the London airports at Heathrow and Gatwick.

May 21, 1992

The week’s events at VS Rugby mark the end of a successful 11-year association for manager Jimmy Knox, which included winning the FA Vase at Wembley in 1983. “I am absolutely devastated that it should come to this,” he said. “I have had a long love affair with VS Rugby and for the last ten-and-a-half years it has been brilliant. The last year has been difficult to say the least.” He became manager for the first time on January 31, 1981, losing 4-0 to Bilston.