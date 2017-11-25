From the Advertiser archives - November 23, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

November 24, 1917

Gipsy Smith, as will be seen from our advertising columns is to speak in Rugby on December 11th at the Cooperative Hall. Perhaps there are few better known speakers in the religious world than Gipsy, and few who can command such large audiences. Gipsy Smith has been in France for the YMCA for two years and has a wonderful story to tell of his experiences and work amongst the troops in France and Flanders having spent most of the time in the advanced lines.

November 24, 1967

Instructions have been given for the preparation of a detailed layout of the first two areas in the Brownsover development scheme. These areas will be available for group development by builders and for individual sales, members of the town council will be told on Tuesday. A smaller area to the east of a planned outer ring road on the estate may well be designated for development by housing associations, says a report of the council’s Development committee.

November 19, 1992

‘Allo ‘Allo actor Arthur Bostrom, the gendarme who gets into a terrible tangle with his vowels, made a surprising admission when he opened a state-of-the-art language centre at East Warwickshire College of Lower Hillmorton Road. He spoke first in character as Crabtree and then went on to tell an audience of industrialists and community leaders, including mayor Alan Webb, that he studied language - and won a prize for his spoken French, while a schoolboy at Lawrence Sheriff School!