From the Advertiser archives - November 24 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

November 25, 1916

Rugby Urban District Council: The clerk mentioned he had received an intimation that Mr T Reynolds of Dunchurch Road had lost a third son in the recent fighting, who was to be brought from Chichester to Rugby for burial. He remarked it seemed an especially sad case as he had only four sons and the fourth was lying wounded in hospital in Birmingham. Just before war broke he had also lost his wife. Mr Wise said he did not know of any family in Rugby that had suffered so heavily in the war and suggested they should provide the grave free.

November 25, 1966

If Rugby’s plans committee do not present a blueprint of the town centre re-development proposals to the council next week, the committee chairman, Alderman WA Manning, will face a series of questions from Coun Christopher Saint. Coun Saint told the Advertiser reporter: “The whole progress of the town centre is shrouded by delay which is doing great harm. At the present time we should be encouraging new shopping facilities and commerce into the town and its environs.”

November 21, 1991

Hundreds of Rugby workers may qualify for compensation following the shock findings of a survey into hearing problems. Two thirds of industrial workers tested at a seminar in Rugby were found to have badly damaged hearing. Years of being exposed to loud noise in local factories have left them significantly deaf - something many had never realised. They are eligible for compensation of up to £120,000 and will be seeking the help of specialist solicitors.