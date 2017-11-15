From the Advertiser archives - November 9, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

November 10, 1917

There is a feeling in the town that the time be now arrived when some further effort should be made on behalf of the British Red Cross Society and it was decided at a public meeting held at the Eagle Hotel that a subscription list should be opened and a committee formed to raise funds. The Committee therefore appeal to the public of Rugby to see that a sum worthy of the town is raised and that be at least £2,000. Donations will be gladly received at any of the Rugby banks.

November 10, 1967

British Railways are to provide special cut price excursions for Rugby Town FC supporters visiting away matches - starting on Saturday when the Town play Canterbury. Mr R Davis, commercial assistant to the station manager at Rugby Midland Station told a reporter that if the trips were successful, the possibility of providing Rugby Union fans with similar services would come under consideration. Running at a reduced rate, the railway’s aim is to offer a good service for football fans.

November 5, 1992

Rugby High School for Girls will be managing its own finances from next year, after its application for opting out of Shire Hall control was approved. Headteacher Margaret Thornton said: “We feel it will give us additional freedom and control as to how we direct the school’s resources. Now we shall get extra money and will employ a bursar to organise the financial and clerical systems, which will release me to do the job I want to do, looking after the teaching and learning.”