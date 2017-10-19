From the Advertiser archives - October 12, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

October 13, 1917

Local food control committees: So far 91 sugar retailers and 61 potato retailers have registered. The first batch of sugar cards were dispatched through the post on Wednesday. Unfortunately staff have been greatly handicapped by the careless manner in which application forms have been filled in. One person has written across his form an indignant protest: “Are we living in Germany? Want of sugar will not make England give up its liberty.”

October 13, 1967

Breathalyser Day came in with a bang in Rugby and district on Monday, with landlords of country public houses reporting a sharp drop in customers and town licensees reporting a decrease in alcohol consumed. Police superintendent Percy Brown said no breathalysers had been used by Rugby police and there had been no noticeable difference in the amount of traffic on local roads. “It is a little early to say if there has been any change in the accident rate,” he said. “We shall have a better picture after the weekend.”

October 8, 1992

Rugby’s Christmas lights are in jeopardy this year unless businesses can come up with more than £5,000. Chamber of Commerce president Paul Connor has written to all members urging them to make a donation - and he cannot say until after the October 16 deadline if there will be any festive decorations in the town. The borough council is matching pound for pound the money raised by the Chamber of Commerce - up to a maximum of £5,000.