From the Advertiser archives - October 26 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

October 27, 1917

The decision by the Duke of Buccleuch to cut down all the elm trees forming Dunchurch Avenue (the London Road between Dunchurch and Coventry) was discussed by Wednesday’s meeting of Warwickshire County Council and a committee appointed with a view to preserving the trees. Councillor for Dunchurch, James Johnson said the residents looked upon the avenue as a historical feature of the countryside and it would be a great calamity if they were cut down.

October 27, 1967

Eight schools in the Rugby division will still come under the axe if Warwickshire County Council’s Education Committee approve re-organisation proposals, which include creating First schools (for children up to the age of 8) and Middle schools (8-12). They include Brandon, Churchover, Grandborough, Withybrook, Wolfhamcote and Flecknoe. Bourton on Dunsmore and Marton will also be forced to close their doors. Burton Hastings pupils will have a choice of first school at Wolvey or Nuneaton.

October 22, 1992

Surgeons at Rugby’s St Cross Hospital are almost the best in the country when it comes to efficiency. A report shows the Rugby NHS Trust came second out of nearly 200 for the number of operations performed per consultant, which was 2,577 a year. Top was Ealing with 3,012. Bottom was Northwest Herts with 457. Hospital business manager Simon Crews said: “Obviously we are proud and believe we are now performing better than when the figures were compiled.”