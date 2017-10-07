From the Advertiser archives - October 5, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

October 6, 1917

The Annual General meeting of the Rugby Boy Scouts Association will beheld at the Small Co-operative Hall on Saturday. The movement is still suffering owing to the difficulty in finding suitable men for scoutmasters, to take the place of so many who have joined the Forces. This has resulted in all the village troops, except Hillmorton, being practically disbanded. There are still six troops with an aggregate strength of 170 scouts and a pack of 20 wolf cubs.

October 6, 1967

Taxi drivers in Rugby are preparing to draw up lists of motorists who might want to be driven home from public houses regularly after the new car-drink laws come into force on Monday. Many of them believe the guaranteed income from these regulars would be preferable to casual fares late at night. Under the new laws police will be able to stop drivers for any traffic offence and insist on a breath test. If the driver has 80 or more milligrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of blood in his body he is liable to be arrested.

October 1, 1992

Two orphans from Chernobyl will arrive in Rugby on Saturday to spend a year at Bilton Grange School. They belong to a group of Russian orphans who have spent most of their lives in institutions and have been invited to study at English schools. The two girls will board with the other children and study the national curriculum. They will also be given English lessons. The visit was organised by the Hedley Roberts Trust.