From the Advertiser archives - September 14, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

September 15, 1917

The Home secretary gives notice that summer time will cease and normal time be restored at 3am (summer time) in the morning of Monday next, the 17th, when the clock will be put back to 2am. All railway clocks and clocks in Post Offices will be put back one hour and the Government requests the public to put back the time of all clocks and watches during the night. Employers are particularly reminded to warn all their workers in advance of the change of time.

September 15, 1967

It is a scandal that in 1967 so many young couples still have to start married life with their parents, so many old people are housed in damp and depressing conditions and that a quarter of Rugby’s population have not more than one of three essential amenities - hot water, lavatory and bath. These were views expressed yesterday by the Earl of March, chairman of Rugby Housing Society (1965) Ltd, at the opening of their first official project - the £54,500 March Court flats, Dunchurch Road.

September 10, 1992

A town centre children’s group has been saved from closure by a national fundraising appeal. Rugby Children’s Contact Centre won a last-minute reprieve with a £2,000 grant from the BBC Children in Need. Organisers and volunteers from the Pinders Lane-based charity group, which provides a neutral base for estranged partners to have contact with their children, praised local fundraisers who boosted funds for the appeal, headed by Pudsey Bear.