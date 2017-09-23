From the Advertiser archives - September 21, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

September 22, 1917

Arranged primarily for the amusement of patients of the local V.A.D Hospitals, a unique entertainment taking the form of a Red Indian pageant, was given in a field kindly lent by Mr Bushy, near Hillmorton Wharf on Saturday afternoon last. It was arranged by Mrs Price and she was assisted by an enthusiastic company of ladies and gentlemen of the district.The pageant was admirably enacted and was full of humorous as well as blood curdling incidents.

September 22, 1967

Rugby and District Chrysanthemum Society’s early flowering exhibition, held at the Mart, Clifton Road, on Saturday was the best show ‘for quantity and quality’ for 17 years, according to the chairman Mr TH Watts. There were 321 entries. “The standard of this show is really very high - as high as you will see anywhere in the country,” he said. “They are so much better than expected for the recent high gales smashed many blooms. Perhaps 1,000 blooms were ruined for the 1,000 we have at this show.”

September 17, 1992

The family home of former mayor James Shera was washed away in the flooding tragedy that hit his homeland. He urges townspeople to help the fund set up after hundreds of Pakistani people were killed and crops and homes were devastated. Some families in Rugby are still waiting to hear if their relatives survived the disaster. “I appeal to the government of Great Britain to do everything possible to assist Pakistan in this plight,” he said.