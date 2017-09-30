From the Advertiser archives - September 28, 2017 edition

In the news 100, 50 and 25 years ago

September 29, 1917

Health statistics for Rugby: The birthrate during the quarter was 15.8 per 1,000, compared to 18.2 during the same period last year. The deathrate was 9.6 per 1,000 compared to 10.4 last year. Three deaths were due to tuberculosis, three to diptheria and one each to measles and influenza. Twelve new cases of tuberculosis were notified during the quarter, 26 of diptheria, 10 of scalet fever, one of opthalmia neonatorum and erysipelas, and 153 of measles.

September 29, 1967

Now the Ministry of Housing and Local Governement has approved in principle the £560,000 Thornfield sports centre project extra staff will be needed in the borough surveyor’s department to cope with the formulating of detailed plans. Cllr Trevor White, deputy chairman of the Parks, Cemeteries and Baths committee was surprised, but delighted at the go-ahead “in view of the present economic climate.”

The subject of a sports centre was initially put forward to the council in 1965.

September 24, 1992

Fewer people are living in the Borough than ever before, according to last year’s census. The decade saw population shrink by 2.2 per cent. It is the only one of Warwickshire’s five districts to see a fall. The figures take into account births, which show an increase of 1.5 per cent and migration, which reached almost 4 per cent. And while the county’s population grew by between one and two per cent since 1981 with 484,247 in Warwickshire on census night, the number of different households has risen by more than ten per cent.