From the Advertiser archives - September 7, 2017 edition

September 8, 1917

There are few institutions in the town more deserving of generous support than the Hamilton Home and it is therefore to be regretted that such wretched weather prevailed for the flag day on Saturday. Coupled with the fact that it was not a patriotic effort, the sum realised (£69 1s 5d) was remarkably good. The supply depot was situated at the Benn Buildings and a depot was also established at the Hamilton Home in Albert Street, where Nurse Pride and the matron Miss Beaven fitted up an attractive little stall.

September 8, 1967

Demolition work started this week on the Whitehall Road improvement scheme, which will cost nearly £31,000 and will affect five of Rugby’s busiest roads. The scheme will entail removing the Clifton Road roundabout, widening each end of Whitehall Road and erecting traffic lights at the junctions. Four plots of land are affected, two of them belong to the Lawrence Sheriff School and two to private owners. The work was sanctioned in 1963 but held up by owners’ objections until it was acquired by compulsory powers.

September 3, 1992

A locomotive named after a Rugby rail enthusiast is ready for service on the Isle of Man. At the launch ceremony, the Rugby-based national railway preservation group was praised for its work on both steam and electric railways on the island. The team, initially led by the late Dr Robert Preston Hendry, and during the last year by his son, has recently returned from the island where the electric locomotive was officially named after Dr Hendry.