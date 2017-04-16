LOOKING BACK - April 13, 2017 edition

Market Place

Two scenes from Rugby’s Market Place

I think this must have been used in one of our ‘then and now’ features many years ago, I’m guessing sometime in the 1970s.

Lovely to be able to compare the two scenes so closely and see how it looked before pedestrianisation, which younger readers won’t remember.

The street lights on the older picture bear the name of the old George Hotel.

The shop sign on the right is Brown’s Dealer in Fish and Game.