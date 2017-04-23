LOOKING BACK - April 20, 2017 edition

GEC Hockey Club 1978

These young men were receiving awards at GEC Hockey Club’s annual dinner and presentation in 1978. They are (from left) Keith Thomas, Colin Thompson, Dave Danbury, Neal Carew, Paul Nicholson, Don Bancroft and Mike Goodwin. At the front is John Mortimer. Paul Nicholson is the only one still playing and the Bilton Grange School deputy head regularly features in our sports pages playing for England Over 55s. Keith Thomas is still umpiring for the club and was fixture secretary at GEC for a number of years.

Thank you to Jon Bass for sharing this picture with us. Jon joined the hockey club’s committee in 1977 and has held administration roles for most of the last 40 years, starting as umpires secretary and then graduating to social secretary in 1979. He became chairman in 2006 before GEC merged with Rugby Hockey Club in 2007 to form the current Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club.