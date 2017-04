Newbold Cricket Club 2nd XI 1993

With the new cricket season starting, here’s a picture you might like from 1993, Newbold Cricket Club 2nd XI.

Pictured back (from left) were Grant Wilkinson, Paul Evans, Jamie Hassard, Gavin Rees, Darren Wood and Robert Bower.

In the front were Paul Allsopp, Phil Skinner, team captain Hugh Evans, Richard Holloway and Andrew Homer.