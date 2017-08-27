LOOKING BACK - August 24, 2017 edition

Trains at Rugby Railway Station
With the mention of the closure of the Great Central line in our 1967 archive, it reminded me there were a couple of pictures in Bernard Williams’ collection with a railway theme.
He worked at the Advertiser in the 1960s and kept several photographs that had been printed in the paper.
I’m afraid I don’t know any more about the story behind these two, except that, as you can see, they were taken at Rugby’s main railway station.
The top one must have been a special service as there are so many people around, but even magnified I can’t read what is written on the blackboard.
The banner on the bottom picture shows this was the very last train from Rugby to Peterborough.
