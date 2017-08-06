LOOKING BACK - August 3, 2017 edition

Squash teams

I’ve delved into our sporting archives again this week and struck lucky with a couple of squash pictures with names on the back to jog a few memories from those days.

The much older top one is of Rugby Stags and Lions squash teams. It isn’t dated, but I’d guess early 80s possibly. The only player to appear on both pictures is Henry Blaszczuk, who is on the left, with Andy McKinley, Bob Bradley, John Heightley, Les Christopher, Norman Kerruish, Graham Cutts, John Ardern and Doug Bull.

The second picture was taken in March 1994 and the Rugby Stags players listed are Peter Clark, Julian Craxton, Mike Kavanagh, Steve Kavanagh, Sean Evans and Henry Blaszczuk and Rob Higgs.