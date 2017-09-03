LOOKING BACK - August 31, 2017 edition

Brent House Nursery School

We had such a phenomenal amount of interest in the two mystery pictures found in a charity shop that we printed earlier this month (August 10 edition) I thought you might like to see a couple more.

They turned out to be of Brent House nursery school in Regent Place.

These are slightly later, taken in 1974 and 1975.

I apologise that they are both nativities, which couldn’t be less topical in August, but I do hope the children (who would now be in their mid to late 40s) enjoy seeing themselves and it brings back a few memories.

It’s nice to see the costumes were obviously carefully stored from one year to the next as they are virtually the same in both pictures, albeit with different children wearing them!