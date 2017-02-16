LOOKING BACK - February 16, 2017 edition

Coronation Row trees - and a tank

Huge thanks to Peter Smith for this follow up to the Long Avenue trees postcard in our February 2 edition.

The plaque shows the trees were planted in 1902

From his picture of the plaque we now know those Rugby Recreation Ground trees (pictured sometime after the Memorial Gates were put up in the early 1920s) are called Coronation Row, and were planted in 1902 to mark the coronation of King Edward VII.

James Parker owned the Victoria Nurseries at 7 Lower Hillmorton Road (next to the Workhouse, later St Luke’s Hospital). This is his advert in the 1902-3 Rugby Directory.

The other two pictures below show a tank presented to Rugby in December 1919 and displayed in the park.

The tank that was presented to Rugby in 1919

The tank on display in the recreation ground in the early 1920s