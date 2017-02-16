LOOKING BACK - February 16, 2017 edition

Coronation Row trees - and a tank
Huge thanks to Peter Smith for this follow up to the Long Avenue trees postcard in our February 2 edition.
From his picture of the plaque we now know those Rugby Recreation Ground trees (pictured sometime after the Memorial Gates were put up in the early 1920s) are called Coronation Row, and were planted in 1902 to mark the coronation of King Edward VII.
James Parker owned the Victoria Nurseries at 7 Lower Hillmorton Road (next to the Workhouse, later St Luke’s Hospital). This is his advert in the 1902-3 Rugby Directory.
The other two pictures below show a tank presented to Rugby in December 1919 and displayed in the park.
