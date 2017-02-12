LOOKING BACK - February 9, 2017 edition

Church Street

This wonderful scene is another shop in Church Street, now a tattoo studio on the corner of Gas Street. Thank you to Peter Smith, who says it was owned by one of the Satchell families in Rugby for some ten years from 1889.

The Graziers Arms in 1879

The photograph was taken in 1897-98 and shows (from left) Rowland James Satchell, his wife Martha Mercy Satchell, youngest daughter Gertrude Frances Satchell and eldest

daughter Ellen Waldin Satchell, who ran the confectionery shop. Not in the picture is their son Oliver Cromwell Satchell, the youngest of the children.

Peter also thought we might like these other two from Church Street. The first is the Graziers Arms, which was on corner of Railway Terrace and only demolished a few years ago to make way for housing.

The other is the Art School which was opposite the Squirrel Inn and was originally Caldecott School, built in 1830. It was renamed Trinity School, then St Andrew’s School before becoming part of the Rugby Arts & Technology College.

The art school in Church Street which was demolished in the early 1950s

It was demolished in 1952-53 to make way for the market.