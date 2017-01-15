LOOKING BACK - January 12 edition

Triplets mystery solved

What better way to start our Memory Lane year with the answer to a question we posed a few weeks ago (December 1 edition).

The 1966 cutting about the Fitter triplets, Daisy, Lily and Violet

I wondered if the two pictures of triplets I pictured were in fact the same set - and thank you to everyone, including Mr AJ Cockerill, whose friend was married to one of the Fitter girls, who told me they weren’t. The Fitter triplets from The Locks at Hillmorton, who were celebrating their 75th birthdays in 1966, were in fact born 23 years earlier than the picture of the mystery newborns we showed.

The only similarity was that both sets were three girls.

Ann Gillan has been in touch to confirm that the babies were the Hales triplets, who were born at home on July 14, 1914 in Essex Street Rugby.

One of them was Ann’s mother Dorothy, the other two were her aunties Eileen and Alice.

The Hales triplets as bridesmaids

Alice unfortunately died at the age of 29, and Eileen and Dorothy passed away in recent years. Their mother seated in the picture, is Mrs Elsie Hales, (nee Palmer).

Ann, who also has a brother called Michael, said the two ladies standing are her great grandmothers.

She sent us these two lovely photos of the triplets. In the top one they are one year olds and in the other they are bridesmaids at a wedding. As you can imagine they were always in demand to attend these occasions.