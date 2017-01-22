LOOKING BACK - January 19, 2017 edition

The Squirrel Inn and Church Street

With the report of the landlord of the Squirrel Inn retiring in 1967 after 32 years, I thought I’d find you a picture to go with it. This one is obviously way before his time, but it’s one I’d not seen before, so hope it’s new to you too. I’m afraid there’s no date on the back, but like the one below, I’m guessing it was taken before 1880 as that was when a second storey was added to the school opposite. The Squirrel Inn sign says ‘SHillgrove, Sparkling Ales and Stout’.

Another picture of the Squirrel, probably before 1880

While I was looking for Church Street pictures, I came across the other two below. We have printed the one with the butchers before, but I don’t remember the other,where Coleman Boot and Shoe Maker - between Gilbert and the butchers - has become Whinghose Saddler. The shop on the very left is also clearer in this one and is Hannell chemist and tobacconist and branch post office.

Church Street with the butchers' shop