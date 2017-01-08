LOOKING BACK - January 5 2017 edition

Tower Lodge School 1950s

Sorry, yes I know it is a little bit late for Nativity pictures, but we didn’t have a Memory Lane column in our Christmas edition - so I thought better late than never!

Thank you very much to Janet Gilks, who has sent us this photograph of one of Tower Lodge School’s Nativity plays in around 1956-57. These were performed in the then Co-op club opposite the school in Bilton Road.

Janet is on the front row of children seated, far right.

The other girls seated are (from right) Helen Chambers, Ruth O’Reilly and Caroline Garten. She can’t recall the young boy’s name. The girl playing Mary is Marion Davies and the boy standing far right may be Keith Proctor, but Janet can’t remember any of the other children’s names.