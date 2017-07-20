LOOKING BACK - July 13, 2017 edition

Sporting groups from the 1980s

I’ve raided our archive for two sporting pictures this week, both from the early 1980s.

The first is of a group of young tennis players taking a breather from their games. Unfortunately there’s no other information on the back.

The second was taken in September 1982 and the photographer’s caption sheet with it, says it is of members of the Rugby branch of the British Amateur Full Contact Association with their leader Dev Barrett – the British middleweight champion – in Pennington Street. The group, with an age-range of seven to 40, had only been in the town for five months and members had just taken red and white belt gradings.