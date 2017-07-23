LOOKING BACK - July 20,2017 edition

A transport theme from the early 1960s

We have stumbled upon a transport theme this week, very loosely, continuing our trawl through Bernard Williams’ wonderful collection from when he worked at the Advertiser in the 1960s. Our main picture is of Rugby Theatre members drumming up interest for one of their shows, which I think was in 1963, as on their posters May 18 was a Saturday that year.

A lorry in a spot of bother in North Street

The caption to the photograph says: “Few of last Saturday’s afternoon shoppers could be unaware that the musical ‘Annie Get Your Gun’ is opening at the Rugby Theatre next Saturday. Members of the Rugby Riding and Pony Club rode horseback through the town and members of the cast joined the procession using a 1929 Morris Oxford car - with plenty of placards.

This is another picture from the early 1960s, with a truck encountering a spot of bother near the clock tower. The caption reads: “This lorry and its load of 14 tons of concrete kerb stones tilted at a dangerous angle after the rear wheels sank into a newly-filled trench in North Street.”

I do remember mentioning this story in our 50 years ago archives a while ago. The caption says: “A man, woman and child narrowly escaped injury on Friday afternoon when the canopy at the front entrance to the Grand Hotel in Albert Street collapsed after being struck by a four-ton furniture van.”