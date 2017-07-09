LOOKING BACK - July 6, 2017 edition

Summer playschemes from 1995

I hope these two pictures from 1995 bring back fun-filled memories for the children featured - who would be in their late 20s and early 30s by now.

Glove puppet making day at Hillmorton First School's playscheme in 1995

Both are of groups at summer playschemes, with Rugby’s mayor at that time, Cllr Eric Smith.

Taken from our Advertiser archives, the caption on the back of the top picture says LSS playscheme, which I’m assuming was at Lawrence Sheriff School, with PC Peter Hyde batting from the mayor’s bowling.

The second picture is at Hillmorton First School’s playscheme, when it must have been glove puppet making day.