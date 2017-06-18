LOOKING BACK - June 15, 2017 edition

St Mark’s Church, Bilton

We are in Bilton for Memory Lane this week, working our way through more of Bernard Williams’ collection.

The first two pictures are of work on the extension to St Mark’s Church, and the finished building. From their website I think this must have been the addition of the south aisle, built in 1962 to create much needed space as the village’s population grew. It says the main building is believed to have been constructed in the mid 14th century, probably by Sir Nicholas de Charnels, who was Lord of the Manor at the time.

The third, is a picture from a Remembrance Day parade, probably from around that time as I think there’s scaffolding in the background. The only caption with the picture says : “Poppy crosses and the parish war memorial formed the focus for the service at St Mark’s Church, Bilton.” Hope you might be able to recognise a few faces among the scouts and congregation.