LOOKING BACK - June 22, 2017 edition

Bilton Past & Present

We’re in Bilton for Memory Lane again this week, with news of a DVD of old pictures and tour around the village. Ann Kenyon has been in touch about ‘Bilton Past & Present’. She says some Bilton people will recall the exhibition held quite a few years ago in Bilton Church House, organised by the Friends of St Mark’s. Residents, organisations, St Mark’s archivist and a knowledgeable local character all provided pictures and information.

Bulb planting on Bilton Green

Photographs were taken at the exhibition and in recent years a DVD produced, sponsored by the Friends. It includes more recent filming, with schools, churches and village organisations. She says the tour will be interesting to both newcomers and those who know Bilton well.

The DVD is available for a small donation (suggested £8 to cover printing and copyright costs) from St Mark’s Parish Office, Church Walk, Bilton CV22 7LX.

While we’re on the subject of Bilton, here’s another of Bernard Williams’ pictures from his time at the Advertiser in the 1960s. The caption says: “Members of Bilton Green Association recently planted 4,000 daffodil and 2,000 crocus bulbs.” Unfortunately it doesn’t name the four men busy with their spades.