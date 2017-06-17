LOOKING BACK - June 8, 2017 edition

Aerial views of North Street and Cawston House

Our first picture this week is a view of Rugby’s North Street, with the old post office in the centre.

Cawston House

It probably dates back to the 1960s, as it is another of Bernard Williams’ collection from when he worked at the Advertiser.

In the distance you might be able to see the old Holy Trinity Church tower.

The second aerial photograph might be interesting to anyone who lives at Lime Tree Village now, as this is a view of Cawston House.

It was a girls’ school in the 1940s and 50s and then became an engineering research and development centre, when this picture was probably taken. Many people will have known it as T&N Technology.