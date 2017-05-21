LOOKING BACK - May 18, 2017 edition

The Queen visits English Electric in 1967

Here’s our second instalment of the Queen’s visit to Rugby on May 12, 1967, this time highlighting her tour of English Electric, which at that time had 3,700 employees. The occasion was recorded in a commemorative brochure, which Michael Bliss has kept for 50 years and kindly lent to Memory Lane. The publication included several of the Rugby Advertiser’s own photographs, so I have chosen three of these with the most faces, in case you can recognise anyone. It also lists 74 of those presented to Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh, their roles and length of service, including many who had worked there for over 40 years and a couple over 50.

After the 62-minute tour of the factory, the Queen - who wore pink - told Lord Nelson of Stafford, the Chairman and Chief Executive that the visit had been a “real education” to her. Above, she is walking along the Northern Frontage with the Chairman and Mr JK Souter.